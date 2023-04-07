Friday AM Forecast: Showers will last all day today, Dry for Easter Sunday

Showers and storms will continue on and off through the rest of the day, but it will dry out in time for Easter Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Thunderstorms will continue to be on and off through the morning hours today. There will be a lull in the activity in the afternoon, but storms will come back later this evening. Pockets of flooding will be possible. Keep an eye out for the typical problem spots, especially while driving. Temperatures today will max out in the low 70s between the showers. Tonight the showers will continue on and off with temperatures in the low 60s.

Up Next: On Saturday, the rain will start to scale back. Most of the shower activity will be very early in the morning with just a stray shower or two possible in the afternoon. There won’t be much sunshine and temperatures will still trend in the 70s. Easter Sunday is trending dryer. A stray shower will be possible in the morning, but the afternoon and evening hours are going to be dry. Temperatures on Sunday will be on the cooler side in the low 70s. Monday is trending dry with seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s, and rain will be possible again on Tuesday. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will all come with cloudy skies and a few showers. Temperatures will trend in the 70s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Easter plans? Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device.