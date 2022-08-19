Friday AM Forecast: Showers will be around this morning

Morning and afternoon rain possible today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The Thursday rain ended up on the east and west sides of Baton Rouge. I don’t think the city will be as lucky today. A few showers will be around as the sun comes up and some of them could produce heavy rain. Be ready to run into a shower at any point today, but it will not rain all day. Activity will be clearing as the sun goes down and Friday night plans will be mostly dry. Temperatures today will max out in the mid to upper 80s and overnight temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— showers and storms —please have access to alerts through the weekend.

Up Next: The rainmaker that is bringing us rain at odd times of the day is moving out, so Saturday will be back to scattered afternoon showers and storms and temperatures near 90°. Of the two weekend days, Saturday is going to be drier than Sunday. Scattered showers will be in the forecast again on Sunday and every day next week. Right now, it looks like shower activity will be confined to the afternoon hours. This is a dynamic forecast and will be a little different each day. Continue to check back for updates. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There is a disturbance in the Caribbean, but it is not a concern for the local area.

Southwestern Gulf of Mexico:

A broad area of low pressure is emerging over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, and it continues to produce disorganized shower activity. Environmental conditions appear favorable for slow development, and a tropical depression could form while the system moves northwestward across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late today or on Saturday. However, by Saturday night, the system is expected to move inland over northeastern Mexico, which will end its chances of development. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today, if necessary.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.