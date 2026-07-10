Friday AM forecast: Several inches of rain possible through the weekend

Scattered thunderstorms remain in the forecast Friday, but rain coverage will steadily increase through the weekend as tropical moisture surges into south Louisiana. By early next week, the potential for heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding will become a growing concern.

Today and Tonight: Another hot and humid day is expected with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values nearing 105 degrees before scattered afternoon thunderstorms develop. While many areas will stay dry, any storm could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Storms will gradually diminish after sunset, leaving warm and muggy conditions overnight.





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Up Next: Rain chances increase Saturday and become even more widespread Sunday as deep tropical moisture interacts with a stalled frontal boundary approaching from the north. Several inches of rain are possible through early next week, with localized flooding becoming more likely in poor drainage and flood-prone areas. The greatest concern for heavy rainfall appears to be Monday into Tuesday, when repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms could create flash flooding. As rain coverage increases, daytime temperatures will trend downward into the upper 80s to near 90 by Sunday and Monday before conditions gradually improve during the middle of next week.

Tropics: The tropics remain quiet, with no tropical cyclone development expected across the Atlantic Basin, Caribbean Sea, or Gulf over the next seven days. While tropical moisture will contribute to increasing rain chances this weekend and early next week, no organized tropical systems are expected to impact the region.

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– Dave

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