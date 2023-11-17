Friday AM Forecast: Nice conditions this weekend before chance of storms Monday

After another gloomy day, a weak cold front sweeps clouds aside which sets up for a very pleasant weekend. Monday, a stronger front moves into the state bringing rainy conditions and the possibility for severe storms. Behind that system, cool air invades the state just in time for holiday festivities.

Today & Tonight: The best chance so far this week to see the sun peak through the clouds will be today, although skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures today will be a bit warmer than yesterday with afternoon highs expected around 74°. Although we cannot rule out a sprinkle or two, overall rain chances are very slim. Overnight, a weak cold front arrives that will result in mainly clear skies and comfortable weekend conditions.

Up Next: Both Saturday and Sunday will be mainly sunny and dry with temperatures in the low to mid 70's. Towards the end of the weekend, clouds begin to build as a the next frontal system nears the state from the NW. A warm front will likely pass early in the day on Monday, and this feature could trigger a few showers. We’ll warm up a fair amount on Monday afternoon, with thunderstorms not out of the question. Then, a strong cold front will arrive on Monday night. This could produce another round of storms, a few of which could be on the stronger side during the afternoon and evening. We are still working out the details on this system, which will become more clear in the days to follow. Keep up to date with the Storm Station for the latest as new data arrives. Behind the front, temperatures will drop off. This will likely set us up for a much chillier Thanksgiving holiday.

The Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is now issuing forecasts for Potential Tropical Cyclone (P.T.C.) Twenty-Two in the Caribbean. This evening, the storm is forecast to become Tropical Storm Vince as it moves northeast. Tropical Storm Watches are in affect for Jamaica, Haiti, and parts of Cuba along with parts the Bahamas.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

