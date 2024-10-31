One dead, one injured after early-morning crash on Greenwell Springs Road in Central

CENTRAL - One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on Greenwell Springs Road.

The crash happened on Greenwell Springs and Fairchild Roads. Officials confirmed one person was killed and another was injured and taken to the hospital.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash, and the identity of the victim was not yet released.

This is a developing story.