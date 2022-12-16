Friday AM Forecast: Cooler temperatures again today, humid tomorrow

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures dropping into the upper-30s this morning with more cool weather on the way. Skies will remain completely clear throughout most of the day today and high temperatures will creep into the low-60s. We will start to see some high clouds streaming in from the west by the evening hours, and this will set up our next chance for rain into Saturday.

Up Next: Saturday morning there will be some light showers around the area. The cloud cover and rain moving in early will only allow for morning temperatures to fall into the low-40s. The showers will begin to move out of the area by the afternoon hours. The cloud cover will be just enough to keep high temperatures in the mid-50s. By the evening hours the skies will clear out and we will be watching overnight temperatures. The most northern parts of the WBRZ viewing area should expect to see freezing temperatures, meanwhile Baton Rouge and areas further south should expect to see temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s. Skies will clear out on Sunday and temperatures will heat into the mid-50s by the afternoon. Monday afternoon our next chance to see some rain will move into the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.