Friday PM Forecast: A hot and quiet weekend is ahead

It's already hot, but temperatures will increase even more as we head into the weekend. Rain is very unlikely, meaning outdoor plans will be good to go! Just make sure you are hydrating plenty.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect a mostly clear night with lows in the mid-70s. Heat will dominate heading into the weekend. Highs on Saturday will reach into the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies. Thanks to high humidity, peak heat index values will be between 104-107°. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water, and also using sunscreen if outside for prolonged periods of time. Although there is a 10% coverage of a stray shower, almost everyone will stay dry.

Up Next: The hot, mostly dry weather pattern isn't going anywhere, anytime soon. While rain chances tick up slightly by mid-to-late next week, most of us will remain completely dry. Expect more mid-90s on Sunday, with temperatures climbing even higher as the new workweek begins. The combination of increasing temperatures and continued high humidity could be enough for the return of heat advisories. Hydrate plenty!

The Tropics: The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two areas for potential tropical development.

Northern Gulf and near Florida:

A large area of shower and thunderstorm activity is currently located over the eastern Gulf. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it meanders northward, bringing heavy rain to portions of the Florida west coast during the next several days.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A broad area of low pressure, associated with a tropical wave, is located near the southern Cabo Verde Islands. The low continues to produce a limited and disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. Significant development of this system is not expected before environmental conditions become even less favorable for development over the weekend. Regardless of development, this system will likely produce some gusty winds and locally heavy rain over the southern Cabo Verde Islands over the next several hours.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

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– Balin

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