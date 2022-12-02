Friday AM Forecast: A few showers this weekend, no washouts

The cold air is on the way out. Did anyone order some 80s?

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Good morning! It’s another chilly morning, but a warmup starts today! Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies. You may not even need a jacket for Friday night plans. It will be a little muggy with temperatures falling only into the mid-60s.

Anyone headed to Jackson for the SWAC Championship? The weather looks great for the game! pic.twitter.com/fbrQ3KTlmH — Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) December 2, 2022

Going to Atlanta this weekend? It's going to be a little chilly! pic.twitter.com/UZfWym7vuW — Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) December 2, 2022

Up Next: Weekend temperatures will be in the 70s with higher humidity. A few showers will be possible on Saturday, but it will not be a total washout. Showers will move from northwest to southeast largely in the morning hours. The afternoon and evening will be mostly dry, but humid and cloudy. On Sunday it will be muggy and cloudy again. A shower or two will be possible, again not a washout. Temperatures will continue to trend near 80° as we head into next week. The above average temperatures will bring the possibility for a few showers nearly every afternoon. We are not tracking any washouts, but keep an eye on the forecast, it will be a little different every day. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

