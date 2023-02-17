Friday AM Forecast: A breezy and cool start to the weekend

The chilly and breezy conditions will continue into the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After a rainy night we are starting the day much cooler and drier. Temperatures dipped into the 30s this morning with winds 15-20 mph out of the northwest. Today will stay chilly with daytime highs struggling to break the low-50s. There will be some high-level clouds but skies will begin to clear out into the overnight hours and we will see temperatures rapidly fall near freezing for the start of your Mardi Gras weekend.

Parade Forecasts:

Krewe of Southdowns, Friday at 7pm -- Mostly clear and breezy with temperatures falling through the 40s.

Spanishtown, Saturday at 12pm -- Sunny with temperatures rising through the 50s.

Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks, Sunday at 12pm -- Mostly sunny with temperatures rising through the 60s.

Krewe of Comogo, Sunday at 7pm -- Mostly clear with temperatures falling through the 50s.