Freshman Jared Jones 7 RBI's leads No. 1 LSU to a 12-7 win over Texas A&M in game 2
COLLEGE STATION - The No. 1 LSU baseball team won their thirteenth straight game, beating Texas A&M 12-7 in game two. Freshman Jared Jones was red hot at the plate, having three hits, one home run and seven RBIs.
Tommy White was also crushing balls at the plate, having three hits and three RBIs. Ty Floyd had a rocky start on the mound, pitching 3.1 innings, giving up three earned runs. Garrett Edwards got the win in relief for the Tigers. That's his third of the season.
The Tigers will look to complete the sweep against Texas A&M tomorrow at 1 p.m.
