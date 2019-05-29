Freshman forward Emmitt Williams returning to LSU

BATON ROUGE - A day before the deadline, LSU freshman forward Emmitt Williams withdrew his name from NBA Draft considerations.

Williams came off the bench most of the 2018-19 seasom, averaging 5.4 rebounds per game and racking up 22 blocks in less than 20 minutes per game. He played in all 34 games and started eight. Williams also set a freshman record in field goal percentage at 61.4 percent.

The decision to return back to LSU marks the fourth player to pull his name from the hat. News broke on Monday that Seniors Skylar Mays and Marlon Taylor were also returning back to campus for their final season of collegiate basketball. Javonte Smart was the first to announce his decision to return to school, he did so back on May 18.