75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six decades

3 hours 10 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, March 09 2026 Mar 9, 2026 March 09, 2026 5:56 PM March 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Courtesy: LHSAA Network

HAMMOND — The French Settlement girls basketball team won its first state championship in more than six decades when it defeated Westlake 44-36.

Stella Allison scored 22 points to lead the Lions. Her shot from well beyond half-court gave French Settlement a 22-18 lead at halftime.

The victory was the team's first in a title game since 1964.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days