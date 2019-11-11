Freeze warning issued for Baton Rouge area

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa, Assumption and St. James Parishes as well as Wilkinson, Amite and Pike counties until Wednesday morning.

*FREEZE WARNING* for the shaded area. Temperatures are expected to drop below 32° for several hours. #WBRZwx pic.twitter.com/b9nxGtSXc8 — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) November 11, 2019

For much of the area, the freeze warning was set to begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday and last until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

However, for Assumption, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Lafourche and Upper Terrebonne parishes, the warning was from midnight - 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Bulletin: On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, temperatures could drop as low as 25 degrees. Freezing temperatures could kill crops and sensitive plants. Where a hard freeze is expected, exposed, outdoor plumbing could be damaged. Take the necessary precautions to protect vegetation and cover or wrap exposed pipes. In any cold event, be sure that people and pets have access to warmth. Remember to use space heaters responsibility and not to burn open fires inside.

Forecast: Light rain will increase in coverage shortly after dusk on Monday as a cold front marches into the region. This front will cause winds to shift northwest and increase to 10-20mph and temperatures will begin falling rapidly, ending up in the mid to upper 30s by dawn Tuesday. Overnight, a few sleet pellets could mix in with rain just before it ends. This would be most likely in southwest Mississippi or neighboring Louisiana parishes. However, if any sleet does occur, no impact is expected due to above freezing ground temperatures. In fact, any sleet would be hard to notice unless one was outside. Most, if not all, precipitation will be wrapped up before daybreak Tuesday. Winds will remain elevated on Tuesday. While clouds will slowly break into the afternoon hours, any sunshine will be overcome by stiff winds and air temperatures will not warm far beyond the upper 30s and low 40s. The 10-20mph breezes will cause wind chills, or feels-like temperatures to stay in the upper 20s and low 30s all day. With winds decreasing overnight and clear skies, the area is poised to meet freezing for the first time this season. Lows will dip into the mid 20s along and north of I-12 and upper 20s and low 30s south of I-10. Sunshine will guide high temperatures back into the low 50s on Wednesday.

