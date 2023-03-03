Fraudulent contractor gets 20-year sentence for scamming Hurricane Ida victims

Photo: Livingston Parish Clerk of Court

LIVINGSTON - A fraudulent contractor who took money from multiple storm victims in wake of Hurricane Ida was convicted this week and handed a 20-year prison sentence.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux announced Friday that Jeffry Dale Hebert of Holden pleaded no contest to three felony counts related to contractor fraud. His charges included two counts of residential contractor fraud and one count of misapplication of payment by a contractor.

Hebert, 30, was arrested in September 2022 after he failed to complete work for multiple property owners who paid after the major storm hit south Louisiana in August 2021.

One victim said they paid Hebert $13,400 — most of the job's total cost — for roof work, but he never did anything more than pour concrete slabs. Material was also delivered to the victim's home about two months after entering a contract with Hebert, but those items were seized by supply company after Hebert failed to pay for them.

Another accuser said they hired Hebert in March 2022 and paid him $8,000 to purchase and pour concrete. The job was not done to the specifications of the contract and once again Hebert failed to pay for the materials.