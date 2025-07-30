95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FranU announces $2 million renovation of healthcare building

1 hour 23 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, July 30 2025 Jul 30, 2025 July 30, 2025 12:58 PM July 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, or FranU, is receiving a big upgrade to one of its buildings. 

The School of Health Professions Building will receive a $2 million renovation scheduled for completion this fall. 

“This renovation embodies our vision of forming integrated thinkers and servant leaders,” said Dean Thompson. “We are creating a space where education, innovation, and faith come together to prepare students for meaningful, team-based service in healthcare.”

The renovation will include student-centered classrooms, new laboratories, a rehab gym, a research lab and collaborative study areas. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days