FranU announces $2 million renovation of healthcare building

BATON ROUGE - Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, or FranU, is receiving a big upgrade to one of its buildings.

The School of Health Professions Building will receive a $2 million renovation scheduled for completion this fall.

“This renovation embodies our vision of forming integrated thinkers and servant leaders,” said Dean Thompson. “We are creating a space where education, innovation, and faith come together to prepare students for meaningful, team-based service in healthcare.”

The renovation will include student-centered classrooms, new laboratories, a rehab gym, a research lab and collaborative study areas.