Franklin under a boil water advisory after the failure of a raw water intake pump

FRANKLIN — The city of Franklin is under a boil water advisory after a raw water intake pump failed on Friday.

A temporary replacement pump later failed to prime, causing the water plant to shut down to prevent further damage until a new pump could be installed. Water levels returned to normal around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The failed pump caused the water pressure to plummet below 20 psi, leading to the boil water advisory.

According to Franklin Mayor Eugene P. Foulcard, the complications began as the city prepared for the final phase of a $2.4 million rehabilitation of the water plant.

Workers expect the advisory to remain in effect until Tuesday.