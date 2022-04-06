85°
Latest Weather Blog
Fox accused of biting U.S. Capitol visitors captured by police
D.C. - A reportedly aggressive fox who is accused of biting visitors of the U.S. Capitol was captured by Capitol Police early Tuesday afternoon.
U.S. Capitol Police posted on social media that the fox was in custody.
#BREAKING: Captured. pic.twitter.com/LJAn2ZjH9J— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 5, 2022
Trending News
Police warned visitors to not approach any foxes in the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lawmakers hoping to change bus driver pay scale
-
Deadly shooting reported at apartment building on Old Hammond Highway
-
Driver left behind vehicle, gaping hole after plowing into business on Coursey...
-
CATS board members hold special meeting to discuss CEO's performance from 2021
-
All he wants is his drainage fixed, grass cut