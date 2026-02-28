79°
Four vehicle crash closes I-10 West at Lobdell Highway

1 hour 55 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, February 28 2026 Feb 28, 2026 February 28, 2026 11:17 AM February 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — A four-vehicle crash on I-10 has left all westbound lanes closed at La. 415.

The crash involving 18-wheelers occurred around 10 a.m. on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge just before the Butte La Rose exit. 

The I-10 westbound closure begins at the Lobdell Highway exit near mile marker 152.

Louisiana State Police are currently working the crash.

Drivers should avoid the area at this time.

