Four vehicle crash closes I-10 West at Lobdell Highway

PORT ALLEN — A four-vehicle crash on I-10 has left all westbound lanes closed at La. 415.

The crash involving 18-wheelers occurred around 10 a.m. on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge just before the Butte La Rose exit.

The I-10 westbound closure begins at the Lobdell Highway exit near mile marker 152.

Louisiana State Police are currently working the crash.

Drivers should avoid the area at this time.