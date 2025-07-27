Four hurt in crash along Milldale Road in Zachary

ZACHARY - Four people were hurt in a wreck along Milldale Road in Zachary on Sunday afternoon.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said two vehicles crashed head-on around 7:15 p.m. along Milldale near Chaney Road.

Sources told WBRZ that one of the injured people was in critical condition.

No more information was immediately available.