Four hurt in crash along Milldale Road in Zachary
ZACHARY - Four people were hurt in a wreck along Milldale Road in Zachary on Sunday afternoon.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said two vehicles crashed head-on around 7:15 p.m. along Milldale near Chaney Road.
Sources told WBRZ that one of the injured people was in critical condition.
No more information was immediately available.
