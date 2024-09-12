76°
Four hurt in crash along Greenwell Springs Road

3 hours 2 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, September 12 2024 Sep 12, 2024 September 12, 2024 7:59 PM September 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - Four people were taken to a hospital after a major crash along Greenwell Springs Road on Thursday evening. . 

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. along Greenwell Springs Road near Lighthouse Avenue. 

Chief Corcoran said multiple cars were involved and multiple people suffered injuries. Four people were taken to a hospital: one critical, one serious and two in stable condition. 

The cause of the wreck is unknown but Chief Corcoran asks drivers to avoid the area. 

