Four council races unopposed after candidate for St. George's District 4 drops out of race

ST. GEORGE — Four St. George Council races are unopposed after a candidate for the District 2 council seat dropped out of the race.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, William "Bill" Brigman, an Independent, dropped out of the race, leaving Republican Steve "Chilli" Monachello running unopposed for the District 2 seat.

Three other districts — District 1, District 2 and District 5 — are also running unopposed. Richie Edmonds, Max Himmel and J. Andrew Murrell, all Republicans, will be the sole names on the ballot in these districts.

The District 4 race is still competitive, with four candidates running for the post: Republicans Patricia "Patty" Cook and Justin Turner, and Independents David Madaffari and Shannon Powell.

Five people — Republicans Dellucci, Scott Emonet, William "Bill" Johannessen and Jim Talbot, and Democrat Shaunn Wyche — are running for an at-large council seat.

The March 29 election also saw a shakeup on Tuesday when Jim Morgan dropped out of the mayoral race after The Advocate questioned him about a prostitution solicitation arrest from nearly 30 years ago. St. George's Interim Mayor Dustin Yates is now running unopposed.