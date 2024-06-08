Formerly highly-touted LSU baseball recruit LHP Cam Johnson enters transfer portal

Credit to On3

BATON ROUGE - Another one of LSU's pitchers entered the transfer portal Friday evening, according to D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers.

Cam Johnson, a freshman left-handed pitcher, entered his name in the portal. Johnson was ranked as 2nd best left-handed pitcher and the No. 11 overall player in the nation as a high school senior out of IMG Academy in Florida by Perfect Game.

Johnson was ranked as the No. 42 overall prospect in the nation entering the June 2023 Draft by MLB Pipeline and was selected in the 20th round by St. Louis.