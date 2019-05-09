Former Walker High football player killed driving home from college for summer break

WALKER – Former Walker High School football quarterback Jacobi Scott was killed in a car crash Wednesday as he was driving back home to Louisiana from college for the summer break.

Scott, as highlighted in a story by the Livingston Parish News, led Walker High to a 7-3 record in 2016 and Class 5A playoff berth, ending the school’s 25-game losing streak in district play.

Here is a video honoring Jacobi Scott. You will always be in our hearts! https://t.co/gkxMFsTzpE — Walker High School (@WalkerHighScho1) May 9, 2019

“He was such a dynamic young man,” the school’s athletic director, Steve Johnson, told the news outlet.

Scott was with Shelvin Keller, of LaPlace, who both attend and played football for Southwestern College in Kansas.

Keller was a first-year student and a running back. Scott transferred to Southwestern last fall from Grambling University and was a quarterback and had assumed a leadership position on the team this spring, the university wrote in a lengthy memorial to the students.

The crash happened at around 6 p.m. Wednesday near Marshall, Texas. The town's newspaper obtained a picture of the crash, showing a sedan crushed by an 18-wheeler and apparently sunken in sludge or soggy ground.

