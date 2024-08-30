Former volunteer coach previously accused of molestation arrested again on 15 child porn charges

BRUSLY — A former volunteer coach at Christian Academy of Louisiana previously accused of child molestation and other sex crimes was arrested again, this time on child pornography charges, officials said.

Dennis Kennamer, 39, was arrested Thursday by Brusly Police on 15 counts of child pornography. Kennamer was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center, arrest records indicate.

Kennamer was previously accused of two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, one count of computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes and one count of molestation of a juvenile. He was arrested in June and Christian Academy banned him from its campus following the allegations.