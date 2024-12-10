Former State Fire Marshal called to the stand in WBR malfeasance trial involving two brothers

PORT ALLEN - The trial involving Robert and Thomas McCormick resumed Tuesday at 9 a.m. Former State Fire Marshal Butch Browning was called to the stand first by the State.

The second witness called to testify was Daniel Wallis, who currently works part-time with the Office of State Fire Marshal as a fire academy instructor. In 2020, he served with the OSFM as Deputy Secretary of Arson Investigation and Inspection. During emergencies, Wallis served as an Incident Commander for Emergency Response.

Wallis testified he never directed Robert McCormick to purchase emergency supplies from a company his brother Thomas was involved in.

“I would have reported it to Butch,” Wallis said.

He also said he did not know of the conflict of interest until it was brought up during the investigation. Wallis said he had never met Thomas McCormick.

“The information I was getting was that no one was getting water,” Wallis said. “In the state warehouses, we certainly didn’t have any water.”

Wallis said he had discussions with Dean Smith, another employee with the OSFM, about bringing in third-party groups to help acquire supplies. Wallis said it was Smith who told him about the water levels.

The third witness called was Dean Smith who served as a deputy commander for the OSFM during emergencies. Smith supervised section chiefs. Smith said Kyle Pearson (check spelling), was a procurement chief and answered to Smith. Smith said Robert McCormick answered to Pearson. Smith also said he was unaware of water accessibility during storms because it was not his job.

Smith admitted he did not remember if McCormick used Smith’s LaCarte card for purchases. Smith also said he paid an invoice and was unsure whether Robert McCormick or Kyle Pearson asked him to, but said he paid it because Browning and Wallis told him to.

Smith admitted he met Thomas McCormick and one of Thomas’ lawyers in-person for a civil suit discussion. Smith said he was suing the OSFM for defamation of character after dismissing his employment. He said Tuesday’s case was related to that civil suit but he had no recollection of what was discussed during that meeting. Smith also said he did not know his wife Stacy Smith accepted a check titled “Settlement” for $4,000 from Thomas McCormick’s Law Firm and said Thomas McCormick never represented his wife.

During the cross examination, Smith said he was in charge of Robert McCormick during non-emergencies. Smith also said it was Kyle Pearson and Nathan McCullom who brought Thomas McCormick’s involvement with West Side Services to his attention, but said both Browning and Wallis gave him the go ahead to continue to do business with them.