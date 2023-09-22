Former St. Tammany deputy dies 16 years after on-duty crash that left her paralyzed

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A former St. Tammany Parish deputy has died more than a decade after a freak accident that killed her fiance' and left her paralyzed.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announced the death of Mary Mayo on Friday, attributing her death to long-standing medical complications caused by the accident.

Mayo was paralyzed in June 2007 when a tree fell on the patrol car she was riding in during a funeral procession for another deputy. Her fiance', Sgt. Linden "Beau" Raimer, was driving the car and died in the accident.

Mayo began her career as a dispatcher with the Sheriff's Office in October 2005. She received a medical disability retirement following the 2007 crash.

“I am saddened to hear of Mary’s passing,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “She served the people of St. Tammany Parish with pride and has fought hard to overcome her injuries. She will be missed by those who worked with and knew her. My condolences go out to her family.”