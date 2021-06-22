Former 'Smallville' star to be sentenced later this month for role in dangerous cult

A former star of the hit CW series, 'Smallville' is due in court for sentencing later this month in regards to her role as assistant to a cult leader convicted of sex trafficking, Variety reports.

The news outlet states that 38-year-old Allison Mack, known for her role as 'Chloe' on Smallville, worked alongside convicted sex trafficker, Keith Raniere in his cult, 'NXIVM,' as a recruiter who convinced young women to join the organization.

Mack faces years in prison and pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in 2019.

But now officials say Mack may receive a reduced sentence for helping prosecutors in their case against NXIVM.

Variety reports that Mack reportedly supplied prosecutors with a tape in which Raniere is heard discussing a branding ritual that involved his “slaves” being tattooed with his initials.

Raniere had denied involvement in the ritual, but the tape was repeatedly referenced by prosecutors during his trial.

Used to prove that Raniere was lying, the tape featured Raniere speaking with Mack about specific elements of the branding ceremony.

Regarding Mack's efforts in getting the tape to officials, prosecutors said, “Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant, detailed and highly corroborated information which assisted the government in its prosecution.”

The former actress was arrested by the FBI in 2018 on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy in connection with her work in NXIVM.

Mack's sentencing is scheduled to take place June 30.