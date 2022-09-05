Latest Weather Blog
Former New Orleans mayor Moon Landrieu dies at 92
NEW ORLEANS - Moon Landrieu, a former mayor of New Orleans and father of several statewide and national lawmakers, died Monday morning, according to WWL-TV. He was 92.
Landrieu, who became mayor in 1970 and served two terms, ushered in a new era of politics and government in that city. Among his biggest moves was hiring some of the first Black employees at City Hall.
A lifelong politician, he served not only as mayor but in the Louisiana Legislature and on the New Orleans City Council. He was named President Jimmy Carter's Secretary of Housing and Urban Development after he left the mayor's office.
He was the father of nine children, including former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu and Mitch Landrieu, former New Orleans mayor and Louisiana lieutenant governor. Mitch Landrieu now serves as President Joe Biden's infrastructure czar.
Trending News
Funeral arrangements are pending, WWL reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU police investigating alleged rape at on-campus apartment over the weekend
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
-
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
-
Southern fans get hype over the first game, predicting a great football...
-
With college football back in full swing, restaurants are ready for the...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
-
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
-
Nearly 20 years after sharing championship parade, LSU and Southern football teams...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$ College Football: Week 1
-
Former Catholic running back George Hart grinding his way up the depth...