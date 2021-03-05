Former LSU student speaks out in response to LSU's investigation into sexual assault and violence.

BATON ROUGE - Friday's news conference at LSU brought a sense of validation for the victims who came forward amid an investigation into the mishandling of sexual assault cases on campus.

Former student and sexual assault survivor, Caroline Schroeder, criticized LSU'S Board of Supervisors for being slow to respond to the allegations. She filed a Title IX complaint in 2017, and says the university could have done more to protect students.

"This political and fiscal corruption that we're seeing right now with the board is nothing new. It's something that has been going on for decades," said Schroeder.

Schroeder addressed the board during the hearing at LSU, and didn't hold back.

She says she believes none of the allegations would have been brought to light, if it weren't for the explosive news coverage that brought attention to how the school mishandled cases of sexual assault.

"There was no way this was going to be addressed by LSU except for the fact that this became a national story," said Schroeder.

University President Tom Galligan announced a pair of suspensions during that meeting.

They include Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry with 30 days without pay, and Senior Associate "A.D." Miriam Segar.

Segar is suspended for 21 days without pay.

Schroeder says she doesn't believe the disciplinary actions taken will be enough to change campus culture.

"I don't think that suspending them is going to show anyone that they're serious about stopping this from happening again, and I don't think that suspension will just erase the culture that's permeated this far in athletics," she said.

Schroeder says she hopes the changes made at LSU Friday will create a safer space for victims of sexual assault and violence to come forward.