Former LSU student accused of pushing fraternity member down stairs

BATON ROUGE - A former LSU student is facing battery charges after allegedly pushing another student down two flights of stairs at a fraternity house.

Police charged Daniel Lorusso II with second degree battery.

According to arrest records, the victim was volunteering with a service showing potential new fraternity members around different houses. The victim told police part of his job was to make sure none of the new or existing fraternity members were violating any rules.

Police say the victim went upstairs at the DKE house to see if any potential new members were upstairs, which is a violation of the rules. As he arrived on the third floor, police say he was confronted by a man, asking what he was doing. Police say the victim explained his intentions, and was subsequently pushed down the stairs from the third floor to the second floor. The victim got up and was pushed down another flight of stairs, injuring his hand, according to police.

The victim received 13 stitches at a local hospital for a laceration on his left hand, in addition to a fractured finger bone requiring surgery.

LSUPD contacted the president of DKE and was advised the suspect was a former member and former LSU student. The victim was also able to identify Lorusso during a photographic line-up.