Former LSU star, others host mental health awareness event in PMAC

BATON ROUGE — Children and adults gathered at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday to discuss the importance of mental health with a former LSU football star.

Ryan Clark, a safety who played at LSU from 1997 to 2001, hosted the second annual Planting Seeds of Hope event promoting positive discussions about mental well-being.

Several foundations founded the event to encourage people to actively discuss their mental health and to reach out to others for help.

This year's program featured a panel of former LSU players and professors who shared their experiences. They also offered several resources for those in need.