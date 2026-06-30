Former LSU running back booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on vehicular homicide charges

BATON ROUGE — A former LSU and NFL running back on Tuesday was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on vehicular homicide charges stemming from a Baton Rouge crash that killed two people and sent two others to the hospital in critical condition.

Richard Murphy, 39, was booked into the parish jail on two counts of vehicular homicide, as well as one count of first-degree vehicular injuring, operating while impaired, driving while license is suspended and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Murphy was allegedly involved in a June 14 wreck along Main Street that killed Robert Tarver, 94, and Carla Tarver, 69. Murphy was allegedly driving a Ford F-250 and crashed into the Tarvers' Ford F-150. Witnesses said the F-250 was driving erratically at a high rate of speed before running a red light and striking the passenger side of the F-150.

In 2010, his senior year at LSU, Murphy played in 11 games and started in two of them. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2011 but released him before the 2012 season. They signed him back onto the practice squad in October of that year before releasing him for the final time in May 2013.