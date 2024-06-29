Former LSU quarterback JaMarcus Russell fired as coach, accused of stealing $74,000 check

Credit to LSU Football

MOBILE - Former LSU quarterback and number one overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft JaMarcus Russell was fired as a volunteer assistant coach and faces a lawsuit accusing him of taking a $74,000 check meant as a donation to the school.

According to ESPN, a local business owner wrote the check and said Russell approached him about a donation to help the Williamson High School football team purchase weight room equipment. The school said they never received the check, and Russell reportedly deposited it in a credit union before withdrawing $55,000 of it.

Russell is also not allowed to be on the school's campus.

"JaMarcus Russell was relieved of his volunteer coaching duties at Williamson High School during the fall of last year," Mobile County Public Schools officials told WKRG Sports.

Russell was the first overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft and started 25 games for the Raiders over three seasons. He earned more than $36.4 million in salary and bonuses during his NFL career.