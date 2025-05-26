Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU player, coach Lynn Amedee dies at 83
BATON ROUGE — Former LSU and Saints coach Lynn Amedee died at age 83, an obituary says.
Amedee died May 20, preceded in death by his wife Judy Daigle Amedee.
Amedee's Baton Rouge roots run deep. He attended Istrouma High School before playing quarterback for LSU between 1960 and 1962. During his time at LSU, he was named outstanding player of the 1963 Cotton Bowl and pitched for the 1960-1961 SEC championship-winning team.
Amedee later played professional football for the Canadian Football League's Edmonton Eskimos before serving as LSU's quarterback coach from 1975 to 1978 and later as an offensive coordinator for the team from 1993 to 1994.
He worked with the New Orleans Saints as an assistant coach in 1973, the obituary says.
He also coached at Tulane, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Florida, Texas, Mississippi State and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (formerly the University of Southwestern Louisiana).
Trending News
Amedee's visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Love Impact Coalition putting on healthcare clinic
-
LSU adapting motor skills app to meet needs of autistic children
-
'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson dies Sunday, family says
-
New Roads officials urge water safety on Memorial Day
-
Officials urge boating safety ahead of Memorial Day on the Diversion Canal
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball advances to SEC Tournament semifinals after beating Texas A&M 4-3
-
LSU baseball falls to Ole Miss 2-0 in SEC Tournament semifinals
-
Rattler makes offseason improvements
-
LSU baseball travels to Hoover for SEC Tournament