Former LSU OT Will Campbell drafted 4th overall to the New England Patriots

GREEN BAY, Wis.- With the fourth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots fortified their offensive line by drafting former LSU Tiger Will Campbell.

Campbell is the first LSU offensive lineman drafted in the first round since Alan Faneca was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1998.

Campbell, one of the most decorated offensive linemen in LSU history, performed well at the NFL Combine this year. He posted a 4.98 time in the 40-yard dash, a 32'' vertical jump and the second-highest total score by an offensive tackle at the combine, as calculated by Next Gen Stats.

The former LSU offensive tackle had recently made headlines over questions about the length of his arms. At the NFL combine, his arms measured 32 5/8 inches, which was scrutinized by some analysts because those measurements are below the traditional benchmark for a tackle and would be more suited for a guard. Campbell, a four-time first-team All-American in college, pushed back on these concerns, saying that he has proven he can play at a high level.

By selecting Campbell, the Patriots add protection for their young quarterback, Drake Maye, who they drafted with the third overall pick in the 2024 draft.

The Patriots finished last season with a 4-13 record and finished last in the AFC East.