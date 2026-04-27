Former LSU, now Southern running back Trey Holly avoids jail time with no contest plea to gun charges

MONROE — Trey Holly, a former LSU running back who went on to play at Southern University, pleaded no contest to felony gun charges, his lawyer told WBRZ on Monday.

Holly avoided jail time with his Friday plea to illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality in Union Parish, instead being served one year of probation and a $1,000 fine.

According to a spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office, Holly was sentenced to two years behind bars, but that was suspended as part of the plea.

"Part of me wanted very much to try the case because I felt I had a decent shot at an acquittal. On the other hand, had my client been convicted as charged, he would have faced a penitentiary sentence of no less than 10 years and up to 20 without benefit of parole, probation or suspended sentence," Holly's attorney J. Michael Small said. "In a word, I'm very pleased with the outcome."

In February 2024, Holly was wanted in connection with a Farmerville shooting that left two people hurt. He initially turned himself in on gun charges, as well as attempted second-degree murder.

A grand jury later declined to indict him on the attempted murder charges, but Holly was indicted on gun charges.

Holly maintained that he was innocent and it was a case of mistaken identity. Following his arrest, Holly was suspended by LSU before playing for the Southern University Jaguars in 2025.

The AG's office says that an adult and three juveniles were prosecuted and pleaded guilty to the same offenses arising from the shooting.