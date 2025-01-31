57°
Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU men's basketball coach John Brady reflects after 25 year anniversary of Sweet 16 run
BATON ROUGE - LSU is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the men's basketball team's 2000 Sweet 16 run this weekend.
Trending News
Former head coach John Brady and former player Stromile Swift reflected on that team and what it meant to LSU's program.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FAA announces 'No Drone Zone' over Superdome, New Orleans during, leading up...
-
One southbound lane of Essen to close Saturday night as College Drive...
-
Principals reject one-time transfer opportunity for high school athletes
-
Police arrest man after shooting death at Airline Highway McDonald's
-
Blind Baton Rouge tenet living without water, electricity; two men hope to...