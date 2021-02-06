Former LSU lineman Alan Faneca inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

(USA TODAY) -The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their 2021 class on Saturday and on his sixth try, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Alan Faneca was named a member of the Hall.

Faneca was the Steelers first-round pick back in 1998 out of LSU. Faneca spent his first 10 seasons with the Steelers, starting 153 games and made seven of his nine Pro Bowls. Faneca was also named an All-Pro eight times, seven of which were with the Steelers. Faneca also played for the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.

Faneca is almost universally regarded as the best guard to ever play in Pittsburgh and was among the two or three best interior offensive linemen of his era. Faneca won one Super Bowl title during his time in Pittsburgh.