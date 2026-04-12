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Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU

2 hours 39 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, April 12 2026 Apr 12, 2026 April 12, 2026 2:22 PM April 12, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU combo guard Bella Hines has committed to TCU, just a few days after entering the transfer portal. The Horned Frogs have been busy in the portal with Hines being the fifth commit headed to Fort Worth.

Hines' commitment marks the conclusion to a head-scratching saga which saw LSU head coach Kim Mulkey saying that she expected everyone on her roster back for next season except for Divine Bourrage, and Hines herself saying on social media that she was staying in Baton Rouge.

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Mulkey has already signed former Florida guard Laila Reynolds, and will likely bring in more players in the coming days.

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