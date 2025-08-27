Former LSU golfer named to U.S. Ryder Cup team

Courtesy: Ryder Cup

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU golfer Sam Burns will be a part of his second Ryder Cup team this September.

Team USA Captain Keegan Bradley used one of his six captain's picks to select Burns as one of the 12 members of the United States team.

Burns just came off a seventh-place finish at the Tour Championship this past weekend, one of his six top-10 finishes on tour in 2025. Burns led the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting in 2025.

The Ryder Cup starts on September 26 at Bethpage Black in New York. Burns was a part of the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team that lost to Europe by five points.