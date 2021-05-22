Former LSU Chancellor Jim Wharton dies at 83

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - Jim Wharton, LSU's chancellor from 1981-1988, died Saturday at the age of 83.

Wharton was known for his groundbreaking changes to university athletics and administration, including his role in creating LSU's first admissions standards.

He also helped create an early version of the LSU Alumni Association and the Tiger Athletic Foundation. Wharton's other accomplishments included helping the university reach Research I status for the first time and overseeing the effort to bring the LIGO facility to LSU and Louisiana, according to a press release from LSU.

"His impact on our university will be remembered always. We offer our condolences to his family, colleagues and all those he impacted throughout his career, and we express our profound gratitude for his years of service to Louisiana and LSU," said LSU President Tom Galligan.