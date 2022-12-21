Former LSU Athletics exec who sued school had claims dismissed in court

BATON ROUGE - A judge said Tuesday that a lawsuit against LSU by a former athletics department executive was inconclusive and dismissed all claims against the school.

Judge Tim Kelly dismissed all of former #LSU employee Sharon Lewis’s RICO claims in a Baton Rouge Courtroom Tuesday.



Additionally, Lewis and her attorneys have been sanctioned $330,000 for bringing frivolous claims against Taylor Porter attorneys. — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) December 20, 2022

Sharon Lewis, a former LSU Athletics executive, made headlines when she sued the university over how it allegedly covered up Title IX complaints.

During an interview with USA Today reporters, Lewis claimed that ever since she approached university officials in 2013, informing them of inappropriate behavior on the part of then-football coach Les Miles, she became the target of harassment and retaliation.

Click here to read the full lawsuit

She said the mistreatment she suffered, in addition to experiencing workplace racial prejudice and gender discrimination, negatively impacted her health and well-being.

Lewis added that as an overwhelming number of women who'd been abused by prominent members of the LSU community began to speak out, she was inspired to come forward with her own account.