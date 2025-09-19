Former Lafayette ADA guilty on federal bribery charges, BR connection's trial up next

LAFAYETTE — A federal jury found the former Lafayette assistant district attorney guilty for his part in a bribery scheme with connections to Baton Rouge.

Gary Haynes was taking money from a pre-trial diversion program in the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette. Offenders, many of whom did not qualify, paid for online courses in order to resolve their charges. Haynes and another man, Dusty Guidry, got a cut of those profits. Haynes disputes that he made any money.

"The evidence was abundantly clear, all he received was two 10,000 dollar checks that he never cashed, never negotiated, so he didn't receive anything and he lost a lot, but unfortunately the law in federal court is very very clear, you don't 'have to receive something in order to be convicted of bribery," said Haynes' attorney Todd Clemons.

Guidry, who ran the same scheme when he worked at the 19th JDC in Baton Rouge, was also a Wildlife and Fisheries commissioner. He attempted to implement the scheme there as well, but for people with hunting and fishing violations. Prosecutors say that's how former LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet got involved and allegedly pocketed tens of thousands of dollars.

Montoucet pleaded not guilty to federal charges of money laundering and conspiracy in June. He resigned in April 2023.

Montoucet's trial is scheduled to begin in May, and Guidry will be sentenced next month.