Former head of Baton Rouge police union retires amid internal affairs probe

BATON ROUGE - The former leader of the Baton Rouge Police Department's union retired last month after being on paid administrative leave since February.

46-year-old Sgt. Chris Stewart closed his two-decade long career with the agency amid an internal affairs investigation over allegations he stalked and harassed his ex-girlfriend.

His retirement took effect on March 13 and averted any disciplinary action that could be taken against him by BRPD, according to The Advocate. It also closed the ongoing internal affairs probe, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely told The Advocate.

Stewart's ex-girlfriend told Livingston Parish deputies she did not wish to press charges in the February incident.

Stewart was president of the police union for roughly a decade before stepping down last summer.