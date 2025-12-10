56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former EBR CAO returning to Mayor-President's office under different title in cost-cutting move

1 hour 14 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, December 10 2025 Dec 10, 2025 December 10, 2025 8:59 PM December 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The former East Baton Rouge Chief Administrative Officer under Mayor-President Sid Edwards will return to the mayor's office without the title while performing the same duties.

The Metro Council approved a $180,000 contract for Christel Slaughter, who was appointed CAO in September. She previously served as the interim CAO as well.

According to the City-Parish Finance Department, Slaughter will not receive benefits due to her being listed as an "unclassified employee." The move is expected to save the city-parish close to $70,000.

Trending News

The contract is set to start Jan. 1, 2026.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days