Former corrections deputy arrested for malfeasance in office in St. Mary Parish

27 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, June 06 2024 Jun 6, 2024 June 06, 2024 5:30 PM June 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. MARY PARISH - A former corrections deputy was arrested Thursday for malfeasance in office that included sexual conduct.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, Malayie Myon McBride, 20, of Baldwin, was arrested Thursday after an investigation regarding contraband going into the jail revealed McBride had brought a phone into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and made phone calls of a "sexual nature" with an inmate.

McBride was arrested for possession of contraband - penal institution, malfeasance in office, and malfeasance in office - sexual conduct.

McBride was booked into the SMPLEC Thursday. An investigation is ongoing.

