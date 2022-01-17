37°
Football All-American Gage Larvadain having immediate impact for Southeastern hoops

2 hours 12 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, January 16 2022 Jan 16, 2022 January 16, 2022 10:57 PM January 16, 2022 in Sports
Southland conference Freshman of the Year and Freshman All-American honors is a full season for most college football players. For Southeastern's Gage Larvadain, it's just the start. That's because the former Riverside standout is playing both football and basketball in his first season as a Lion. The freshman went straight from his outstanding season on the gridiron to having an impact with the Lions' basketball team that is currently riding the wave of a five game winning streak.

