Latest Weather Blog
Food pantry opening at BREC Jackson Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Outstanding Mature Girlz will be opening its food pantry on Friday at the BREC Jackson Community Center in Baton Rouge.
The pantry aims to help families who lack access to nutritional food options by offering a variety of food items for free.
"We invite everyone who is in need of assistance to come out. Together, we can strengthen our community and ensure that no one goes hungry," Outstanding Mature Girlz Founder Sashika Baunchand said.
This comes as Gov. Jeff Landry declared a state of emergency to help fund Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits for the elderly, disabled and children, funds that will be cut off if the government shutdown continues into November.
The food pantry will be open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local departments participate in DEA's 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
-
Assumption Parish man arrested for hitting woman with microwave during argument
-
Gov. Landry declares state of emergency as SNAP could be withheld with...
-
State Police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run along Plank Road that...
-
CareSouth's new clinic in North Baton Rouge along Howell Boulevard offers medical...
Sports Video
-
Brusly, Madison Prep among area teams to pick up wins Thursday night
-
LSU women's basketball dominates in first exhibition game
-
New Orleans Pelicans game plays role in FBI gambling probe tied to...
-
LSU women's basketball hosts Mississippi College in first of two preseason exhibition...
-
Three LSU women's basketball players named to coaches' preseason All-SEC teams