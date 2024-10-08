Folsom man arrested, accused of raping two teenage girls on separate occasions

LORANGER - Deputies arrested a man accused of raping two teenage girls a week apart.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office was notified of the actions of 24-year-old Dakota Anderson after receiving a tip from one of the victims.

Anderson is accused of two counts of second-degree rape. The alleged assaults occurred in June when he raped a 16-year-old girl and then, a week later, a 17-year-old girl.

Deputies said the crimes happened at the same home in Loranger.

Anderson was arrested Friday and booked for two counts of second-degree rape.