Folsom man arrested, accused of raping two teenage girls on separate occasions
LORANGER - Deputies arrested a man accused of raping two teenage girls a week apart.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office was notified of the actions of 24-year-old Dakota Anderson after receiving a tip from one of the victims.
Anderson is accused of two counts of second-degree rape. The alleged assaults occurred in June when he raped a 16-year-old girl and then, a week later, a 17-year-old girl.
Deputies said the crimes happened at the same home in Loranger.
Anderson was arrested Friday and booked for two counts of second-degree rape.
