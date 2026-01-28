Latest Weather Blog
FMOL Health announces that it will be increasing minimum hiring rate to $15 an hour
BATON ROUGE — Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health said Tuesday that it will be increasing its minimum hiring rate to $15 an hour in all of its hospitals, clinics and other locations.
FMOL Health is also adjusting the compensation rate systemwide in an "ongoing commitment to meaningfully invest in its team members."
"Thanks to a strong financial position, we are able to make investments back into our health system and more importantly, directly to the team members responsible for our continued success," FMOL Health president and CEO E.J. Kuiper said.
FMOL Health said that the pay adjustments came after "extensive analysis of thousands of roles across the health system."
"We are in the business of caring for people, and that extends to our team members," Jennifer Trahan, chief human resources officer at FMOL Health, said. "This investment honors our ongoing commitment to ensuring we remain the best place to work in all aspects; offering a comprehensive Total Rewards package to our team members that includes competitive wages, along with meaningful benefits and organizational purpose rooted in our strong mission."
